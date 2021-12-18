39°F
LETTER: Malfeasance at the Clark County School District

Bob Summers Las Vegas
December 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

It’s no surprise that so many good teachers have left the Clark County School District. What self-respecting good teacher would want to be associated with the academically second-to-last district in the nation? And what employer would want to move a business to the Las Vegas Valley when his or her children and those of the employees would likely receive an inferior education?

Now it appears that the district is breaking the reorganization law with impunity. And regarding the Teachers Health Trust, can anyone say, “Forensic audit”?

Voters, remember that there will never be enough money for schools with this kind of malfeasance. I will not reward this circus with another red cent of tax money.

