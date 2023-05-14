79°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Malpractice bill will drive doctors from Nevada

Bill Minarik Las Vegas
May 13, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

You were spot on in opposing Assemby Bill 404, which would increase the financial ceiling on medical malpractice awards by seven-plus times the current amount. The effect on doctors’ insurance would drive more doctors out of Las Vegas and further exacerbate our family doctor shortage. UMC Quick Care is OK in the short term. But people need long-term continuing medical evaluations to reach life expectancy.

The fact that a few litigators may not be getting top dollar should not obscure the fact of more than 1 million people not getting adequate medical care. The needs of the many should always outweigh the needs of the few.

MOST READ
1
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
3
‘People are flocking to it’: Inside Las Vegas’ latest luxury home community
‘People are flocking to it’: Inside Las Vegas’ latest luxury home community
4
Start time for Game 6 of Knights-Oilers announced by NHL
Start time for Game 6 of Knights-Oilers announced by NHL
5
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Solar panels in Boulder City photographed on Friday, July 2, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
LETTER: Green energy contradictions
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Rapid enviros oppose mining the materials necessary for a renewable revolution.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-J ...
LETTER: A’s making a mistake with stadium location
Jerry Peckinpaugh Las Vegas

If they want our tax dollars and want a 70 percent local fan base, then the A’s need to reconsider their thinking of the Strip as the stadium location.

An aerial view of housing developments near Paseos Park in Summerlin on Tuesday, February 23, 2 ...
LETTER: Why celebrate mega mansions in Las Vegas?
Monterey Brookman Las Vegas

Seriously? Your Sunday Real Estate section featured a 55,000-square-foot home. That’s not a home, that’s a conference center.

More stories for you
LETTER: How about licensing reciprocity for teachers?
LETTER: How about licensing reciprocity for teachers?
LETTER: President, Congresss need to address our spending problem
LETTER: President, Congresss need to address our spending problem
LETTER: Congress and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Congress and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Easy answer for tired high school students
LETTER: Easy answer for tired high school students
LETTER: Daily hotel service can boost safety
LETTER: Daily hotel service can boost safety
LETTER: The debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending
LETTER: The debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending