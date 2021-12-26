49°F
LETTER: Manchin didn’t kill Build Back Better

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
December 25, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

I find it rather comical that the Democrats keep saying one person, Sen. Joe Manchin, held up passage of the Build Back Better legislation. Actually it was 51 senators — possibly 52, if you add Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema to the mix. If the Democrats could have persuaded a few from the GOP to vote yes, they would not have even needed Sens. Manchin or Sinema to get on board.

Also, from what I have seen on the news, about 70 percent of the American people are not in favor of this legislation. Let’s bury this boondoggle and move on to more important things, such as rampant inflation and crime.

