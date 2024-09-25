85°F
Letters

LETTER: Mandating solar panels on new construction

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
September 24, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his recent letter to the editor, Richard Augulis makes a compelling argument that all new houses should have solar panels on their roofs to take advantage of our abundant sun. A law was passed in California some years ago mandating this very thing. The problem is that the buyer doesn’t have any say in the selection of the solar installation company and, in a personal case, the cost was about a third more than a similar situation here in Nevada.

I feel his idea is fine as long as we don’t follow California’s lead on this.

Perhaps a way to control this is for the buyer to be required to install solar panels within a certain time frame after moving in. This will allow time for people to compare companies and pricing. Solar can be added to any house after construction. so it doesn’t really need to be done at the same time a house is built.

Tim Walz speaks to the media in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
LETTER: How about a Trump-Harris trade?
Edward Cotton Las Vegas

It appears to me that the vice president choices made by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris should be reversed.

UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
LETTER: Nevadans overvaluing UNLV
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

People in Nevada have an inflated sense of UNLV’s credentials. The campus life of UNLV is disjointed and extremely untraditional, to say the least.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
LETTER: Election season has an international feel to it
Rich Sloan Las Vegas

This year, the voting season promises to be a truly international event. Our friends from 162 countries have joined us thanks to the efforts of incumbent politicians.

People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, ...
LETTER: Free speech must be for all
Peter D. MacKenzie Las Vegas

The most dangerous idea in a democracy is that only my side gets free speech.

A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on ...
LETTER: EV fire fear overrated
Jonathan Quint Goffstown, NH

Let’s look at real data on EV fires vs internal combustion engine fires.

The logo for Tupperware Brands appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ...
LETTER: Tupperware falls victim to Bidenomics
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

It appears that Bidenomics/Kamalanomics has taken one of our country’s most well known products, Tupperware, into bankruptcy.

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at Prince George's Community College, Center for t ...
LETTER: The high price of Bidenomics
David Tulanian Henderson

Review-Journal cartoonist Michael Ramirez deserves an A+ for his Monday cartoon that highlights “Bidenomics”.

Artist's rendering on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderso ...
LETTER: Fewer lanes, more headaches
David Hyzy Las Vegas

Clark county has decided to remove lanes on two of the busiest major roads, Maryland Parkway and Boulder Highway.

