Letters

LETTER: Mankind can’t control the climate

William W. Clark Las Vegas
September 11, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

The vanity of man never ceases to amaze me. Our political leaders truly think (or want us to think) they can control the climate. Yes the climate is changing — as it has for billions of years. The question is: How much impact does our civilization have on this change?

According to many scientists, man’s impact might be 2 to 5 percent. I strongly believe in clean air and water and the preservation of our planet. Let’s continue to focus on that. Spending trillions of dollars on the false hope of controlling the climate is a fool’s game.

