CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Many casinos are vigilant about virus protocols

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
November 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In a Tuesday letter, a comment was made that tourists aren’t following virus protocols. Since the re-opening on June 3, we have been going to the casinos, especially the South Point. I can say that this casino is doing the best job of protecting not only locals but also tourists.

First of all everybody must wear a mask or a face cover. They clean machines, tables and chairs constantly. At the bingo room, everybody must leave and they sanitize the whole room after every session. It is obvious that patrons like this. The casino is always busy.

By the way, I have nothing to do with this casino.

