Letters

LETTER: Many Las Vegas tourists aren’t following protocols

Valerie Smythe Las Vegas
November 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I have observed for some time now that many of the visitors to Las Vegas are not obeying the mandate to properly wear a mask when inside our casinos. Why hasn’t more been done to correct this? And those lousy plastic face shields? They are a joke and not enough to protect us and the wearers from this deadly virus.

I have seen casino security simply walk by and say nothing. I have had slot personnel and cocktail waitresses tell me that they are not the “mask police” and will not say anything even though they have been asked by management to do so. I can’t blame them, no one listens anyway.

So what can be done when so many walk the Strip crowded together and unmasked or sit at bars and slot machines with a mask around their neck? And you smokers: The day you and your unmasked faces are banned from the casinos will be a day to celebrate. Your filthy habit is killing all of us in more ways than one.

Governor Steve Sisolak, needs to crack down harder on the big boys in the industry or his mandates and quarantines will not work.

