LETTER: Many reasons to support President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In response to John Dombek’s Monday letter asking why people support President Donald Trump, here is a short list of his accomplishments. These accomplishments will have much more impact than his personality traits, which mean little to most conservatives.

Our president single-handedly stopped the decades-long effort by liberals to legislate through the courts the liberal and unconstitutional policies that they could never get through Congress. The president did this by appointing many young conservative lifetime appellant judges and three Supreme Court justices. This will pay dividends for decades.

Our president rolled back the power of unelected bureaucrats so farmers wouldn’t fear the EPA dictating their land use over a seasonal mud puddle and, most importantly, allowed America to be energy independent for the first time in my lifetime.

Our president moved our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and initiated a Middle East peace process that most said was impossible. He demanded our allies pay their fair share and put our enemies on notice. Note how quiet Iran has been the past four years.

Our president lowered taxes on everyone actually paying federal income tax, not just the wealthy and corporations, as liberals have claimed.

Our president exposed the vast majority of the press and social media to be liberally biased shills of the Democratic Party who engage in blatant censorship of conservative viewpoints, most recently stories about the Biden family corruption. This won’t be forgotten, nor should it be. Conservatives aren’t going anywhere.