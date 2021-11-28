53°F
LETTER: Mask incident at McCarran International Airport triggers thoughts

Ron Moore Las Vegas
November 27, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Sabrina Schnur’s Wednesday story, “Las Vegas woman refuses to wear mask; arrested at airport,” reminds us that the MAGA movement attracts people with no interest in being a part of American civil society. It also reminds us of those who serve. As a part of the original TSA roll-out after 9/11 and a national TSA union leader, I hope we can take a moment to appreciate the difficult and noble service of TSA officers. They are truly America’s best.

