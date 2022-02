A sign notifying guests of face covering requirement at Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas Friday, June 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Regarding the Review-Journal’s Feb. 5 front-page headline, “Mandate among last”: I find it interesting that the nine remaining states with an indoor mask mandate are all blue states. And we’re told that COVID mandates are not political. Give me a break.