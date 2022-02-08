LETTER: Mask mandates and Democrats
Blue states fall in line.
All the remaining mask mandate states are Democratic owned and operated and awaiting further orders.
Blue states fall in line.
All the remaining mask mandate states are Democratic owned and operated and awaiting further orders.
Two decades to iron out issue is ridiculous.
Jail time for speeders who go 20 mph over.
How about robo-players to save money?
What about our own borders?
The system failed.
Lawmakers need to exert their authority.
But you can make sure that repeat offenders pay the price.
Only an hour for classroom management won’t work.
As much I think that an African American woman will be an asset on the Supreme Court, I think that President Joe Biden and the White House went about it the wrong way.
Only one major reason is needed for Las Vegas school parents to justify bypassing the Clark County School District: its school quality ranking of 49th in the nation.