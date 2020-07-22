96°F
Letters

LETTER: Mask protesters aren’t very bright

Sheila Morse Henderson
July 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the recent mask protests: If the doctor tells you to take two aspirin to calm your headache, what do you do? Do you get a sign and stand on the corner screaming “No aspirin. No aspirin. Don’t take aspirin”? Standing on the street yelling about masks is just as stupid.

Wearing a mask helps to prevent you from picking up the virus or from giving it to someone else, if you have it.

This is not a political issue. It represents only common sense. Therefore, standing in the street protesting scientific, medical advice does nothing but represent profound stupidity.

