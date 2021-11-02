70°F
LETTER: Masking hypocrisy undermines mask mandates

Greg Scherr Las Vegas
November 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he speaks to members of the media before boarding ...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Bradley International Airport, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Windsor Locks, Conn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I’d like to bring some clarity and understanding to the aversion to mask wearing. If I were a politician who was privy to all the behind-the-scenes reports and I knew that COVID posed a high risk of extreme illness or death and there was a high chance of me spreading the virus to my family, I would make sure to wear a mask every second I was among other people. As an everyday citizen, when someone in a position of authority sends that message repeatedly and then proceeds to be seen regularly among a large gathering minus a mask, I question the validity of their warnings.

It’s not about politics, it’s about your sincerity and my trust in what you do and say. If you want me to wear a mask whenever I’m out, then I expect to see you wearing a mask whenever you’re out.

