LETTER: Masking hypocrisy undermines mask mandates
If you want me to wear a mask whenever I’m out, then I expect to see you wearing a mask whenever you’re out.
I’d like to bring some clarity and understanding to the aversion to mask wearing. If I were a politician who was privy to all the behind-the-scenes reports and I knew that COVID posed a high risk of extreme illness or death and there was a high chance of me spreading the virus to my family, I would make sure to wear a mask every second I was among other people. As an everyday citizen, when someone in a position of authority sends that message repeatedly and then proceeds to be seen regularly among a large gathering minus a mask, I question the validity of their warnings.
It’s not about politics, it’s about your sincerity and my trust in what you do and say. If you want me to wear a mask whenever I’m out, then I expect to see you wearing a mask whenever you’re out.