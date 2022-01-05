41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Masks aren’t doing the job

Roger Maly Henderson
January 4, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

The Saturday Review-Journal front page proclaims record COVID cases for Nevada — proof that the mandatory mask mandate is not effective against the spread. I think it is time to make the masks voluntary so the people who feel more secure with them are free to wear them and the rest are just free from the masks.

Only seven other states — including California, Oregon and New York, all run by liberal governors and legislatures — mandate masks. Let’s be like the other 42.

MOST READ
1
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
2
Vague CCSD message on COVID-19 angers some parents
Vague CCSD message on COVID-19 angers some parents
3
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
4
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
5
Dave & Buster’s plans new Las Vegas Valley location
Dave & Buster’s plans new Las Vegas Valley location
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former Sen. Harry Reid. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
LETTER: Harry Reid elicited strong emotions
Jagdish Patel Las Vegas

Harry served Nevada well, and his influence on the state Democratic Party will linger on for a long time.