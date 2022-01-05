LETTER: Masks aren’t doing the job

The Saturday Review-Journal front page proclaims record COVID cases for Nevada — proof that the mandatory mask mandate is not effective against the spread.

(The Associated Press)

The Saturday Review-Journal front page proclaims record COVID cases for Nevada — proof that the mandatory mask mandate is not effective against the spread. I think it is time to make the masks voluntary so the people who feel more secure with them are free to wear them and the rest are just free from the masks.

Only seven other states — including California, Oregon and New York, all run by liberal governors and legislatures — mandate masks. Let’s be like the other 42.