LETTER: Masks for thee, but not for me

As I read through Monday’s Review-Journal sports section, I noticed that none of the athletes in the photos were wearing masks. Not one of the pictured Raiders, basketball players or hockey players was wearing a mask.

Also, on page 13A, the U.S. surgeon general, Jerome Adams, is pictured giving a speech at University Medical Center without a mask on.

Is it any wonder we “common folk” balk at the idea we are forced to wear a mask when the edict apparently does not apply to everyone?