Letters

LETTER: Masks, masks everywhere …

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
November 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I have been reading in the Review-Journal how coronavirus numbers are up in Nevada. We have been having meals with friends, going to the casino, buying groceries and attending church. We even went to vote at the polls. On all these occasions, we wear a mask, and we see people wearing masks, too. People are social distancing.

So how is it that the numbers keep going up? Is wearing a mask and social distancing not working? A majority of us have been following the instructions of our medical experts, but the virus continues to spread. This tells me they also do not know much about this virus.

