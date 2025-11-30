LETTER: Master illusionists at the Clark County School District

After reading the Review-Journal’s Nov. 22 article regarding high school graduation rates, it became obvious that, if you’re looking for the best illusionists in Las Vegas, you shouldn’t look on the Strip, you should look at the Clark County School District.

Yes, sir … we’re graduating 86.6 percent of our students. Who, of course, rank at the lower end of the nation in science, English and math skills. Adding it all up, it continues to be an obvious, but subliminal goal of the district to push quantity over quality. Students are allowed to make it through “the system” by doing the bare minimum.

I can understand why parents who have the financial means and interest in their children being educationally proficient enough to seek a higher educational degree send their children to schools outside of the district’s daycare system.

How would you like your doctor, lawyer or surgeon to have an education that represents less than 50 percent proficiency in scholastic achievement of the national average in basic education? Or, for that matter, your banker, portfolio manager, electrician or mechanic?

We can change leaders, but apparently not the sub-par educational standards and goals that appear to be the cornerstone of the Clark County School District.