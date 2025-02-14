LETTER: Maxine Waters looks for publicity

LETTER: More power to Elon Musk if he can do the job

“Are they prepared to shoot us?” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, asked an Department of Education staffer Friday. She and several of her Democratic colleagues tried to enter the department building to have a meeting about Donald Trump’s decision to gut the department.

Has the veteran congresswoman ever expressed outrage over the declining student math and reading test scores over the years? How about the fact that schools were allowed to close so long because of COVID that the mental and physical health of a number of students were greatly affected.

I guess Rep. Waters never met a publicity stunt that she didn’t love.