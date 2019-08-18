LETTER: Maybe Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet could run the Clark County School District

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In response to Susan Estrich’s Tuesday commentary, “Bennet for president — and he could win”:

If Michael Bennet does not become president, a more challenging position for him might be superintendent of the Clark County School District. Mr. Bennet was superintendent of Denver’s school district. He decreased dropout rates, boosted college enrollments, lent himself to the community and, according to the Denver Post, implemented reforms that steered the school system toward a culture of success.

I am sure a top priority would be to get total cooperation from all parents for their children’s cooperative classroom behavior. Surely, there would not be such high teacher vacancies in Clark County to start the school year if teachers knew they were part of a school-home team.