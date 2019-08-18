95°F
Letters

LETTER: Maybe Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet could run the Clark County School District

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
August 17, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Susan Estrich’s Tuesday commentary, “Bennet for president — and he could win”:

If Michael Bennet does not become president, a more challenging position for him might be superintendent of the Clark County School District. Mr. Bennet was superintendent of Denver’s school district. He decreased dropout rates, boosted college enrollments, lent himself to the community and, according to the Denver Post, implemented reforms that steered the school system toward a culture of success.

I am sure a top priority would be to get total cooperation from all parents for their children’s cooperative classroom behavior. Surely, there would not be such high teacher vacancies in Clark County to start the school year if teachers knew they were part of a school-home team.

THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: When did politics turn into a giant temper tantrum?
David Ballard Las Vegas

I see a lot of people on both sides with “temper tantrums.” How are we to teach our children if they see adults with angry words and demonstrations in the streets?

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump isn’t great …
Joseph Grabowski Las Vegas

… but I am seriously considering voting for him next year, if only to prevent some Democratic socialist from being elected.

President Donald Trump listens Fox News' Sean Hannity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: On Baltimore, President Donald Trump and rats
Sandra Baker Las Vegas

Enough already about the rats. Michael Ramirez, in his Aug. 5 political cartoon, used that topic to get in a swipe against Baltimore and the residents of that large and historic city.

LETTER: Regulating bullets might slow down mass shooters
Schyler Frost Henderson

Instead of taking away guns, let’s regulate the bullets. If you own a gun, handgun or rifle, you can buy only enough bullets for the capacity of the gun.