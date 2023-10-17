LETTER: Maybe Matt Gaetz is right

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest critics, answers questions from members of the media after speaking on the House floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Gaetz has said he plans to use a procedural tool called a motion to vacate to try and strip McCarthy of his office as soon as this week. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

There was an interesting combination of articles on your Oct. 10 Opinion page. The letter headlined “In the sty” complains about pork and corruption in our government. On the same page, columnist Debra J. Saunders denounces Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is leading an effort to end pork and corruption. I wonder if Ms. Saunders ever thought of asking Rep. Gaetz or any of the other seven representatives of the House Freedom Caucus to explain the reasons for their actions.