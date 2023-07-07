100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Maybe the A’s will be worth the gamble

Gary Good Las Vegas
July 7, 2023 - 11:42 am
 
Updated July 7, 2023 - 11:50 am
(Oakland Athletics)

OK, so the A’s coming to Las Vegas and becoming a winning team is no guarantee. But isn’t gambling what made this town? Betting on the long shot? Only time will tell whether this is a good use of taxpayer dollars. The A’s themselves may not be a big draw. However teams playing them may be. It’s a great opportunity to visit the most exciting city in the country and watch your favorite team play while here.

Maybe the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority could work with ball clubs around the country and set up charters when their teams come to town. Make it a yearly event. Our elected politicians rolled the dice. Time for us to cross our fingers.

MOST READ
1
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
2
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
3
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
4
CARTOONS: The one area where Biden outshines Trump
CARTOONS: The one area where Biden outshines Trump
5
Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama
Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Eureka! Nevada has solved all its problems
LETTER: Eureka! Nevada has solved all its problems
LETTER: Vegas casinos are trying to sqeeze out the little guy
LETTER: Vegas casinos are trying to sqeeze out the little guy
LETTER: A perfect game against the future Las Vegas A’s
LETTER: A perfect game against the future Las Vegas A’s
LETTER: Vegas grows and gets warmer
LETTER: Vegas grows and gets warmer
LETTER: Opposition to public money for A’s is right on
LETTER: Opposition to public money for A’s is right on
LETTER: Review-Journal does good job with Golden Knights
LETTER: Review-Journal does good job with Golden Knights