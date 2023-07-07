LETTER: Maybe the A’s will be worth the gamble

(Oakland Athletics)

OK, so the A’s coming to Las Vegas and becoming a winning team is no guarantee. But isn’t gambling what made this town? Betting on the long shot? Only time will tell whether this is a good use of taxpayer dollars. The A’s themselves may not be a big draw. However teams playing them may be. It’s a great opportunity to visit the most exciting city in the country and watch your favorite team play while here.

Maybe the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority could work with ball clubs around the country and set up charters when their teams come to town. Make it a yearly event. Our elected politicians rolled the dice. Time for us to cross our fingers.