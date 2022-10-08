LETTER: Mayhem on a Clark County School District bus

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

I find it appalling that children on a school bus were behaving so badly that a bus driver had to pull over three times (Wednesday’s Review-Journal). They were “out of control, standing up, climbing over seats, putting tape over the security camera and pulling the emergency windows down.” When the bus driver finally made it to the stop, angry parents leaped on the bus and one mother attacked him, punching him in the face and breaking his glasses. Gee, I wonder from whom these children learn their behavior?

The article goes on to say that the Clark County School District has been proactive in working to increase safety for all students and employees, including upgrades to security cameras. What I have wondered for years is why school buses aren’t equipped with seat belts. In case of accident or sudden stops everyone would be safer in a seat belt, which is the law in every other motor vehicle. Perhaps the kids need to be locked and unlocked into place by a master control that the bus driver or someone at a remote location can operate.

It is ridiculous that children are allowed to roam freely on a moving bus causing havoc and creating safety issues.