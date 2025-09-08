LETTER: Mayor Berkley is missing in action

In Las Vegas — the state’s largest city and the community most affected by the DMV shutdown — we have yet to hear from Mayor Shelley Berkley.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Las Vegas Civic Center and Carolyn G. Goodman Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada is in the middle of a serious cyberattack that has crippled state systems, especially the Department of Motor Vehicles. Gov. Joe Lombardo stepped forward to acknowledge the disruption and reassure Nevadans that the situation is being addressed.

Thousands of Las Vegans depend on the DMV and other state services for work, family and business needs. Even a short statement from the mayor would help calm uncertainty, show solidarity with residents and demonstrate that City Hall is engaged. Leadership in times of crisis is not about solving the technical problem — that belongs to cybersecurity experts. It is about communication, reassurance and presence. Las Vegas deserves to hear from its mayor.

Mayor Berkley has spent decades in public service. I believe her experience and voice could make a real difference in steadying public confidence.