LETTER: Mayor Carolyn Goodman needs to take virus scare more seriously

I am appalled and disturbed by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s attacks against the media. The citizens of Las Vegas deserve to have all the available information in order to make knowledgeable decisions regarding this expanding coronavirus crisis. There are enough households that have older individuals and/or people with health conditions that make them vulnerable.

I know the economic impacts for Southern Nevada are not trivial, but I am disappointed that bringing visitors to Las Vegas seems more important than our safety. We haven’t had a significant number of completed tests, so we are still flying blind as to how many people actually may have the virus. Yet all I am hearing from the mayor is, “Las Vegas is open for business.”