LETTER: Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s denial and inaction

David Skelton Las Vegas
March 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 16, 2020 - 9:06 pm

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s comments to the convention authority show her to be unqualified as mayor, especially during a crisis. She blamed the media for “destroying us.”

The media are only reporting the facts as they become available. Many of the casinos are taking action on their own to protect their employees and visitors from unnecessary exposure.

Mayor Goodman’s inaction and denial of the severity of COVID-19 is what will destroy us.

