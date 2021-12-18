39°F
LETTER: McCarran becomes Harry Reid International

Thomas B. Krasky Las Vegas
December 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

I read your Wednesday article and the airport renaming and couldn’t contain my anger regarding the funds needed to make the change from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport. When the name change was proposed , County Commissioner Tick Segerblom made it clear that private donations would fund the cost 100 percent. No public funds would be needed for this project and no work would proceed until all of the private funds had been raised.

To my surprise, all private funds have not been raised and there is a $2.8 million shortfall.

I just hope someone has the guts to stand up and make the commissioners stop this name change until the $2.8 million is in the bank, as promised. Mr. Segerblom should be held accountable for his deceitful and unethical approach to getting public support for this project. However, my money is on the taxpayers picking up the tab for $2.8 million.

