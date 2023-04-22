73°F
Letters

LETTER: McCarthy and the debt ceiling

Guy Heston Las Vegas
April 21, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Kevin McCarthy says he is willing to authorize the United States to pay its bills and avoid deadbeat status, providing, of course, that we limit federal budget increases to no more than 1 percent yearly and take various other actions regarding the IRS, environmental regulations and so forth.

How magnanimous. I am going to follow his lead and call the credit department at Macy’s to inform them I will pay the bill for the clothes I bought and wear only if Macy’s meets my conditions. They must limit future price increases to 1 percent per annum, abandon any environmental/go green policies, and not sell anything purple (mum’s the word, but that last demand is just to mess with them — I’ll drop it once Macy’s gets serious about negotiating with me).

Mr. McCarthy’s amateur antics may get good marks from his political base, but he gets an F grade in common sense economics. The bill is due. Pay it.

