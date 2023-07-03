LETTER: McCarthy seeks to expunge Trump impeachments
Trying to turn back votes based on pettty politics.
I am proud that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working to expunge the two impeachment trials against former President Donald Trump. They were without merit — along with the Russian collusion narrative.
Democrats in Nevada’s congressional congregation voted for this absurdity and should be censured and reprimanded. Should this occur in the future, they may want to examine the facts more thoroughly before jumping to conclusions and engaging in petty partisan politics.