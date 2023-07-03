97°F
Letters

LETTER: McCarthy seeks to expunge Trump impeachments

July 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Nov. 1 ...
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Nov. 15, 2022, after voting on top House Republican leadership positions, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican Party’s narrow capture of the House majority is poised to transform the agenda in Washington, empowering GOP lawmakers to pursue conservative goals and vigorously challenge the policies of President Joe Biden and his administration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

I am proud that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working to expunge the two impeachment trials against former President Donald Trump. They were without merit — along with the Russian collusion narrative.

Democrats in Nevada’s congressional congregation voted for this absurdity and should be censured and reprimanded. Should this occur in the future, they may want to examine the facts more thoroughly before jumping to conclusions and engaging in petty partisan politics.

