Letters

LETTER: Measles outbreaks and the Southern border

John Robison Las Vegas
May 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 9, 2019 - 11:49 pm

In his letter to the editor on April 30, Jerry Fink asks if anyone else suspects “a correlation between the sudden outbreak of communicable diseases … and thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.” We don’t have to suspect. We can look at the data.

Despite the recent surge in border apprehensions, the average number of apprehensions per month is slightly lower during the Trump administration than during the Obama administration. And it’s far less than half the monthly average during the George W. Bush years. If there were a correlation, the measles outbreak would have occurred over a decade ago.

LETTER: Nevada teachers struggling with unruly students
John A. Bauman Las Vegas

I’ve been married to a middle-school teacher for more than 30 years. I believe teacher-student relationships have gradually gotten worse over that time.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore discusses climate change on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UNLV ...
LETTER: Al Gore’s impressive speech at UNLV
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

As an attendee at Al Gore’s excellent presentation at UNLV, I was very pleased to see Henry Brean’s comprehensive summary of the event.

Hoover Dam and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge are seen from the Colorado Rive ...
LETTER: Fancier pools on the Strip
Darlene Nix Henderson

It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Ilhan Omar is anti-America
Walter Gunther Las Vegas

Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She should be removed from her position.

Barack Obama
LETTER: The Trump boom or the Obama boom?
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Ask any partisan who deserves credit for the booming economy. Democrats thank Barack Obama and Republicans credit Donald Trump. It’s a little of both.