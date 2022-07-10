LETTER: Medals, COVID shots and ‘firsts’

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc., generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in a study of volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

After reading the July 2 article about the people awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, I thought it might be of interest to note that my mother-in-law, Ruth Sidorowicz, age 90 at the time, predated New York City nurse Sandra Lindsay’s “first” arm stick for the COVID vaccine, and is the oldest person in the Moderna COVID Phase 2 study to receive the vaccine in Nevada, possibly the United States and possibly even in the world. And right here in Nevada.

August 2020 was at least four months before the “first” vaccine was available. Pfizer studies limited recipients to age 85 and my mother-in-law, my wife and I were all in the Moderna study very early on. She was 91 when she received the second dose in September 2020.

Review-Journal reporter Mary Hynes interviewed her and wrote a story for the paper that ran on Sept. 26, 2020, telling the story.