LETTER: Media bias and Joe Biden

It was good to read Megan McArdle’s Sunday opinion piece in the Review-Jounral denigrating both her and her colleagues’ participation in shielding readers from Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. She didn’t go quite far enough, though.

According to Ms. McArdle, she merely attempted to hide Mr. Biden’s obvious cognitive decline because she didn’t wish to use age as a reason not to support a candidate. But the job of a journalist is to be honest. Search for the truth and once discovered, report it. We can handle the truth. Especially when we all know the truth anyway. You would have had to be Mr. Magoo not to see that Mr. Biden was failing cognitively.

Reporting that is not honest or thorough is the reason why we no longer trust the media. To me the greatest threat to our democracy is that the vast majority of reporters, both in print and in broadcast, are obviously biased toward Democrats. I don’t know how this happened. Why should it matter as long as you are trained to report truthfully? Or are they trained that way?

We must get back to teaching reporters to be honest and to never place their personal ideology above the truth. The true threat to democracy is in the teaching. That’s where it starts.