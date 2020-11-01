64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Media focus on negative with pandemic numbers

Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas
October 31, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The sixth paragraph of the Tuesday article by Mary Hynes reads, “Clark County was one of five Nevada counties flagged on Monday by state officials for experiencing elevated disease transmission, as measured by increasing positivity rates and new cases per capita.”

Why didn’t the article state, “The daily report of state fatalities has now declined for four days straight and is 0.0183 percent (96,178 confirmed cases with 1,759 fatalities) down from 0.0188 percent the day before. The total fatalities in Clark County as a percentage of those tested have also continued to decline to 0.0186 percent”?

Why can’t the Review-Journal report the news from a more accurate and positive viewpoint?

MOST READ
1
Second round of Lost Wages Assistance to begin next week
Second round of Lost Wages Assistance to begin next week
2
Baby among 9 people killed in violent week in Las Vegas Valley
Baby among 9 people killed in violent week in Las Vegas Valley
3
6 trick-or-treating options in Las Vegas, Henderson
6 trick-or-treating options in Las Vegas, Henderson
4
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
5
$251K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$251K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST