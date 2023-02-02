46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Media fuels the fire in Memphis

Kenneth Braun Pahrump
February 1, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Maybe because I spent 20 years as a cop I wonder what would have happened if the young man who died during the arrest in Memphis had cooperated with the police. He’d be alive, the cops would have gone home and Memphis would be at peace. Now antifa is again burning cities like barbarians and the media are fueling the fire.

This wasn’t a racial incident. The officers were black. The cops are being punished and might spend the rest of their lives in jail. Now all cops are demonized and their lives are put in danger. Politicians and the media should be defusing the situation, but they wont. It will be another year of “defund the police” and innocent people will suffer as crime soars and cops quit.

MOST READ
1
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
2
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
3
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
4
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
5
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges
LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: The Swamp just keeps on spending
LETTER: The Swamp just keeps on spending
LETTER: A tale of two Congresses
LETTER: A tale of two Congresses
LETTER: House Republicans off to a rough start
LETTER: House Republicans off to a rough start