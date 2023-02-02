LETTER: Media fuels the fire in Memphis

(Getty Images)

Maybe because I spent 20 years as a cop I wonder what would have happened if the young man who died during the arrest in Memphis had cooperated with the police. He’d be alive, the cops would have gone home and Memphis would be at peace. Now antifa is again burning cities like barbarians and the media are fueling the fire.

This wasn’t a racial incident. The officers were black. The cops are being punished and might spend the rest of their lives in jail. Now all cops are demonized and their lives are put in danger. Politicians and the media should be defusing the situation, but they wont. It will be another year of “defund the police” and innocent people will suffer as crime soars and cops quit.