Letters

LETTER: Media pushes narrative in Atlanta shooting

Robert Webb Las Vegas
April 2, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
The reporting on the Atlanta spa murders is an example of how far the mainstream media stray from the truth and how damaging that can be. The entire emphasis has been on “hate” or “racism” when there is absolutely no evidence that these murders were motivated by either.

Had this happened 20 years ago, the reporting would have stuck to the facts. A crazy person, perhaps with deep sex issues, went on a killing rampage at several houses of prostitution masquerading as massage parlors. The news analysis might have focused on how these houses of prostitution proliferated given that they are conducting illegal activities. Or maybe it would dive into the question as to why so many of these massage parlor sex workers are Asians. Is there a larger issue of sex trafficking?

But in today’s press, these important questions are overlooked in order to pursue the preferred narrative of “racism” in a transparent attempt to justify the larger Democrat talking point of “systemic racism.”

The almost maniacal focus on race and gender by the media overwhelms the real problems we have in America. And if we refuse to identify our real problems, we will never solve them.

