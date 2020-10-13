72°F
Letters

LETTER: Media sowing the seeds of division

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
October 12, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I find that when I’m out and about, the people of all races who I encounter are just that — regular folks. For the most part they’re courteous, civil and friendly. If I have a smile on my face it’s usually returned. What I witness is the polar opposite of what the media will have you believe is happening in America. Wonder why that is? I’m guessing either the media or their handlers are hoping to achieve something by sowing this hysteria of divisiveness. When you throw out all the ultra-right and left-wing loonies, who’s left? I’d wager about 95 percent of Americans.

