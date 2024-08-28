88°F
LETTER: Medicare Advantage is important to seniors

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Jim Lamb Las Vegas
August 27, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

As election season heats up, everyone is trying to win over older voters by focusing on programs such as Medicare. A recent Review-Journal story highlighted this dynamic. It’s no surprise: After all, seniors vote. And more than anything, seniors want their elected officials to protect Medicare. Increasingly, that means protecting Medicare Advantage.

More than half of Medicare-eligible Nevadans now choose Medicare Advantage. For those of us living on fixed incomes, Medicare Advantage keeps health care affordable — no small thing in this economy. And it makes signing up for health coverage easy, with everything included under one low monthly premium.

Why would politicians want to cut Medicare Advantage and make health care more expensive for seniors? It makes no sense. I hope our congressional delegation, including Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, will stand up for Medicare Advantage. Nevada’s seniors are counting on them to protect their health care.

