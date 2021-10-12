LETTER: Medicare and prescription drug costs

Very happily, it has come to my attention that our lawmakers in Washington are presently considering a proposal that would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices. This proposal would make medications that many seniors, and others, rely upon much more affordable.

As an example, my wife and I both must daily take a blood thinner medicine that costs approximately $525 a month for each of us. This is clearly outrageous, and it is high time that Congress took action against this price gouging by the drug companies.

I thus am urgently demanding that members of Congress do the right thing and vote for a bill that would lower the exorbitant cost of many needed medications.