LETTER: “Medicare for All” has many issues

It wasn’t long ago that the Affordable Care Act was sold on two false premises: If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor, and if you like your plan you can keep your plan. And now we’re being told that “Medicare for All” would be an elective option available to anyone who desires it. Some say that existing employer-based and private insurance plans would not be taken from those who wish to keep their plan. And therein is the lie.

Whether for a large corporation or a labor union, the cost of providing health care for employees is extremely burdensome. Given the opportunity to shift employees to a government plan, it would be a no-brainer for the bottom line of any corporation. The huge employer-based health care system would simply vanish. Never mind that Medicare for All is not economically feasible.

Isn’t it time to start telling the truth?