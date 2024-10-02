LETTER: Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

Looks like the new Pac 12 will simply be the old Mountain West conference. So what’s the point? It’s hard to see any value added if the same old teams are still playing each other. The only thing that changes is the conference name. Seems like a lot of money to dish out for a new conference name. I don’t think it’s going to make any difference in the revenue. The media buyers will be saying it’s the same old teams.

I think this business of schools chasing TV revenues by bolting to a new conference has finally jumped the shark.