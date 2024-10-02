91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: If Democrats run the show in Carson City …
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: When is a grocery store deal not a deal?
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Image
LETTER: An alternative to bombing
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: The Las Vegas water police may be a bit aggressive
Curtis Williams Henderson
October 1, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Looks like the new Pac 12 will simply be the old Mountain West conference. So what’s the point? It’s hard to see any value added if the same old teams are still playing each other. The only thing that changes is the conference name. Seems like a lot of money to dish out for a new conference name. I don’t think it’s going to make any difference in the revenue. The media buyers will be saying it’s the same old teams.

I think this business of schools chasing TV revenues by bolting to a new conference has finally jumped the shark.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Image
LETTER: An alternative to bombing
Bob Kaluza Henderson

I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a threat to the republic
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

There is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.

LETTER: Utah lawsuit threatens the concept of public lands
Jocelyn Torres North Las Vegas

A ruling in favor of Utah’s lawsuit would mark the end of public lands as we know them, opening the floodgates to every anti-public lands politician in the West to seize public lands by way of the courts.

MORE STORIES