LETTER: Members of Clark County School Board don’t know what they are doing
Another superintendent hits the road.
It’s not you, it’s me. That saying can apply to showing Superintendent Jesus Jara the door. Time and again, the school board pays a firm to do a nationwide search and then finds a great candidate only to cut him loose after a couple of years. These people don’t know what they are doing. As a former member of the state Board of Education in the 1980s, I can say the job is complicated and so is Clark County. It is time for a new approach. So far you are failing miserably. Thank god for charters.