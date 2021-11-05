66°F
LETTER: Members of Clark County School Board don’t know what they are doing

Donna Coleman Henderson
November 4, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s not you, it’s me. That saying can apply to showing Superintendent Jesus Jara the door. Time and again, the school board pays a firm to do a nationwide search and then finds a great candidate only to cut him loose after a couple of years. These people don’t know what they are doing. As a former member of the state Board of Education in the 1980s, I can say the job is complicated and so is Clark County. It is time for a new approach. So far you are failing miserably. Thank god for charters.

