LETTER: Members of Congress put party above the nation

Political parties need to get over themselves. Party affiliation need not define every thought and action. Lawmakers need to think for themselves. Consider the issues and stop playing politics with our lives.

It’s sickening to know in advance the outcome of an issue before Congress simply by counting the respective number of Democrats and Republicans in each chamber. Have some integrity. God forbid you should do the job for which you were elected. Read the proposals, discuss them, think about the consequences and decide on your own the best course of action without being lobbied, bought or traded for a piece of pork.

Members of Congress are all well-educated men and women. They must try to understand that there are no sides, just fellow Americans. Their allegiance is to the citizens of the United States, not the Democratic or Republican Party.