LETTER: Members of the Las Vegas City Council should all be impeached

I could hardly believe what I was reading in your Thursday article headlined “Lawyers’ payment of $500K approved.” Can it be true that the Las Vegas City Council agreed to pay that sum — on top of the $5 million already paid — for the representation that will result in a $450 million bill to be paid by taxpayers? This is way beyond ridiculous. The entire City Council should be impeached for collectively losing their minds. This is probably not possible, but you get the idea.