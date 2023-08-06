LETTER: Memorial for Strip shooting should include all those who were killed

FILE - An ambulance with a patient inside rushes to the trauma emergency room at the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a shooting occurred on The Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

I see where the committee that will oversee the design of the Route 91 memorial has decided that it will note the deaths only of those poor souls who died that day, while there are at least two more victims of this insanity who died later. So what they are telling us is that two of these people who were killed weren’t smart enough to die on the day of the shooting. I’m certain they are still dead regardless.

This is outrageous and should be re-considered. How can these folks face the families of those that have since died of their injuries from this tragedy? Why do people in charge always make the wrong decisions, much like our politicians? I wonder how this discussion went.