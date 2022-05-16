LETTER: Men and the abortion debate

Pro-choice activists supporting legal access to abortion protest during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., March 4, 2020, as the Court hears oral arguments regarding a Louisiana law about abortion access in the first major abortion case in years. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Recent letter writer Robert Ryan identified himself as a conservative Republican who is pro-choice. He stated that, “If you don’t have ovaries, you shouldn’t be part of the discussion or have a vote” regarding abortion. As a former male fetus, I believe my opinion — as all opinions on any issues — should be heard. If Mr. Ryan really believes that males should not be part of the discussion or have an opinion on this issue, then why did he offer his?