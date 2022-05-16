100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Men and the abortion debate

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
May 16, 2022 - 4:23 pm
 
Pro-choice activists supporting legal access to abortion protest during a demonstration outside ...
Pro-choice activists supporting legal access to abortion protest during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., March 4, 2020, as the Court hears oral arguments regarding a Louisiana law about abortion access in the first major abortion case in years. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Recent letter writer Robert Ryan identified himself as a conservative Republican who is pro-choice. He stated that, “If you don’t have ovaries, you shouldn’t be part of the discussion or have a vote” regarding abortion. As a former male fetus, I believe my opinion — as all opinions on any issues — should be heard. If Mr. Ryan really believes that males should not be part of the discussion or have an opinion on this issue, then why did he offer his?

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in Strip theft of $100K
Woman arrested in Strip theft of $100K
2
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
3
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
4
Sheriff: Vegas suspect in church shooting fueled by ‘political tensions’
Sheriff: Vegas suspect in church shooting fueled by ‘political tensions’
5
6 possible candidates to be next Golden Knights coach
6 possible candidates to be next Golden Knights coach
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
LETTER: GOP and abortion
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

GOP political candidates should tone down the anti-abortion rhetoric and take a neutral position on this sensitive issue.