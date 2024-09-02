92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Men damage rock formations at Lake Mead

AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
More Stories
Renato Fernandes built a scale model of his backyard trapeze which he presented as a visual aid ...
LETTER: NIMBYs shut down backyard trapeze in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Should the fetus matter when setting abortion laws?
Robert Telles reacts to the guilty verdict in his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center i ...
LETTER: Justice delivered
Kroger bags are seen in this AP file photo. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
LETTER: What the grocery store critics get wrong
Kathleen B. Gould Billings, Montana
September 1, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I am glad those two men who damaged rock formations were found, charged and will most likely will be punished with time in prison (Aug. 24 Review-Journal). Who would think the stunt they pulled would be OK? Both are adults, not unruly children. The men should also be required to spend time doing clean-up at Lake Mead. Both need a good lesson of respecting public spaces so the rest of us can enjoy those spaces.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Telles reacts to the guilty verdict in his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center i ...
LETTER: Justice delivered
Gene Roman New York City, N.Y.

In response to the conviction in the murder of Jeff German.

LETTER: What HOA homeowners need to do
Sam Wagmeister Las Vegas

Homeowners, take some responsibility. The HOAs aren’t perfect. You are the oversight. Participate. And HOA board members, welcome the input.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Is women’s health all about abortion?
James Woods Henderson

There are more recent reports from the CDC and others that paint an even worse picture, but the message is clear: We need to start being concerned with real “women’s health ” issues — and it is not abortion.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: “No taxes on tip” ploy unfair to other workers
Syd Rabin Las Vegas

People who only get a paycheck have to be thinking: “Why will these other people be paying no taxes on up to 75 percent of their earnings, while we are getting taxed on our whole paycheck?”

Former President Donald Trump. (Mark Peterson/New York Magazine via AP, Pool)
LETTER: Trump and the Purple Heart
Steve Danning Las Vegas

A Purple Heart is awarded only to those individuals who sustain injury or are killed in the course of performing duties while a “member of an armed force” or to a civilian who is injured or killed while serving “with one of the U.S. Armed Services.”