LETTER: Men damage rock formations at Lake Mead
Who would think such behavior is appropriate?
I am glad those two men who damaged rock formations were found, charged and will most likely will be punished with time in prison (Aug. 24 Review-Journal). Who would think the stunt they pulled would be OK? Both are adults, not unruly children. The men should also be required to spend time doing clean-up at Lake Mead. Both need a good lesson of respecting public spaces so the rest of us can enjoy those spaces.