51°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Mental atrophy?

(Dreamstime/TNS)
(Dreamstime/TNS)
More Stories
President Donald Trump, right, talks with Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: Rise up and take back America!
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LETTER: America is $37 trillion in debt
Elon Musk. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
LETTER: Do you trust Musk or the government bureaucrats?
President Donald Trump and family. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: A White House plan for Gaza
Phil Winter Henderson
February 15, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Do we lose our critical thinking skills when we rely on artificial intelligence applications? Artificial intelligence will likely bring impressive advances in medicine and science, but are we giving up our ability to think concerning daily routines and family and business interactions where we rely on a machine?

Consider our physical health: If we do not exercise our muscles, they will atrophy, and we become weaker. Likewise, we will become less of a person if we do not exercise our brains.

We need to choose how we use artificial intelligence wisely so as not to lose our creativity and diminish our uniqueness. Or do we want a world in which we will all think as one machine?

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump and family. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: A White House plan for Gaza
J.J. Alexander Henderson

People refuse to see that Mr. Trump’s emphasis is, and always is, on Donald Trump.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Police shootings story missed the mark
Charles Jones Las Vegas

We should be celebrating the fact that so few Metro officers are found by juries to have exceeded their legal authorities.

MORE STORIES