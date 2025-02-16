LETTER: Mental atrophy?

Do we lose our critical thinking skills when we rely on artificial intelligence applications? Artificial intelligence will likely bring impressive advances in medicine and science, but are we giving up our ability to think concerning daily routines and family and business interactions where we rely on a machine?

Consider our physical health: If we do not exercise our muscles, they will atrophy, and we become weaker. Likewise, we will become less of a person if we do not exercise our brains.

We need to choose how we use artificial intelligence wisely so as not to lose our creativity and diminish our uniqueness. Or do we want a world in which we will all think as one machine?