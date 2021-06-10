88°F
LETTER: Mesquite as Peyton Place?

Jimmy Wike Mesquite
June 10, 2021 - 12:15 pm
 
A vehicle passes the Mesquite Police Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Mesquite. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

There’s a negative being written about the nice town of Mesquite, but as a 10-year resident I think it’s a wonderful place (“Mayor disputes claim of ‘civil war’ in Mesquite,” Friday Review-Journal).

I’ve never met Barbara Ellested or any of the other principles involved, but I was sorry to see her stop publication of her online newspaper, as it provided a wealth of information to the citizens. The mayor seems to do everything a mayor of a small town should do, and he’s won multiple elections so it’s not just my opinion.

As for the police department, its members are very involved with the community and have some excellent programs involving youth and other residents. If it’s OK for the teachers union to endorse political candidates, why shouldn’t the police union do the same?

I believe the fear of the police expressed by several residents stems from the fear of not receiving their endorsement for electoral consideration. Politics are ugly, even in the nice little town of Mesquite.

