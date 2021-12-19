38°F
LETTER: Metro and Strip crime

Robert S. Hirst Las Vegas
December 18, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Monday’s Review-Journal detailed crime statistics on the Strip. It used to be that the Metropolitan Police Department had a strong foot patrol presence on the Strip, walking, interacting, checking the pedestrian bridges and proactively preventing escalation of conflict.

Now, three to five patrol cars sit on the Strip with lights on, waiting for something to happen and then responding. Anyone think that is a better strategy? If you are on the fence, read the crime statistics from the Strip.

Policing and public order seem to have been delegated to casino security staff. Every other jurisdiction in the country strives for proactive policing. We seem to be going in the opposite direction, and the result is a more dangerous experience for visitors and another reason to avoid the Strip for locals.

