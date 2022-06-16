LETTER: Metro cop killed in freak accident

Technology could help avoid some of these tragedies.

Re: “Metro detective killed after beam crashes onto vehicle,” June 10 Review-Journal:

Given the rather significant number of similarly destructive and life-threatening incidents that occur nationwide due to oversize vehicles traveling on our roads, railways and waterways, it might behoove transportation authorities to install transponders on or near overpassses, bridges, tunnels and other low-clearance objects that send signals to communicate with built-in or portable receivers in vehicles that could be programmed with the maximum height and width of the vehicle and/or its load. As an oversize vehicle approaches the restriction, a warning is automatically sent to the receiver, warning the driver and potentially averting disaster.

We might also add the ability to warn drivers about road restrictions such as merging traffic due to lane blockage from construction.

In this day of cheap technology, having this alert would likely save lives, bridges/overpasses, tunnels, vehicles and vehicle loads.

I wish to proffer my deepest condolences to the officer’s family.