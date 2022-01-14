LETTER: Metro must be more aggressive with traffic enforcement

AP Photo/Jennifer C. Kerr

So according to the Jan 10. Road Warrior column, Clark County has made a significant hire to address traffic fatalities.

In my opinion the only thing that will reduce traffic accidents, red light runners and speeding is for the Metropolitan Police Department to start doing its job. That means ticketing light runners and speeders, not just those doing 20 mph to 30 mph over the speed limit whenever an officer happens to catch them.

Also, red light cameras should be installed at all intersections. Enough about costs and privacy concerns. Traffic court needs to stop the reduction of fines for speeding and other traffic violations and no points issued to the driver.

Only then will accidents in our valley be reduced.